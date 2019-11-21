Roanoke County officials lay out plan for growth at State of the County address

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is open for business and ready to grow.

That’s the message county leaders presented during Wednesday’s annual State of the County address.

County Chairman Phil North touted the county’s 2.2% unemployment rate and what he said was $200 million worth of investment into the county this year. However, he said his eyes are to the future, especially in the long-planned 419 Town Center Project at the Tanglewood Mall and a projected 3,000 new residents coming to the county by 2030.

North said one of his main priorities will not just be attracting new residents, but keeping them in Roanoke County.

“I think if you can keep employees five years in a position or in an area, they’ll stay here," North said. "They’ll stay well beyond that five-year period and end up retiring here one day.”

Other priorities include transportation improvements, particularly to Routes 419 and 460, and expanding broadband internet access throughout the county.