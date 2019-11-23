ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas is fast approaching, which means Christmas parades and Christmas tree lightings are fast approaching!

To make your life easier, we’ve worked to compile a complete list of both Christmas parades and Christmas tree lightings in our area.

If a community is holding a parade and tree lighting on the same date, you’ll see them listed in the Christmas Parade section.

Christmas Parades:

Sunday, Dec. 1

Floyd County Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Floyd at 3 p.m. (Rain/Snow date - Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.)

Pearisburg Christmas Parade in downtown Pearisburg at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Narrows Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Buena Vista Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting - Tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Magnolia Avenue at 21st Street. The parade starts at 23rd Street at 7 p.m.

Pulaski Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m. at Jackson Park

Rich Creek Christmas Parade begins at 7 p.m.

Vinton Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting - Tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building with the parade beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Amherst’s Miracle on Main Street Holiday Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Parade begins at the Amherst Public Library and goes up to Town Hall, where Santa will be on hand for the Christmas tree lighting after the parade

Blacksburg Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade - Both events are part of the Winter Lights Festival. Tree lighting is set for 5:45 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m. (Rain date for the parade is Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.)

Clifton Forge “Winter Wonderland” Christmas Parade on Main Street at 6 p.m.

Galax Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting - Tree lighting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on North Main Street, followed by the parade at 7 p.m.

Downtown Lexington “Festive Friends - Furry and Feathered” Christmas Parade on Main Street at 6 p.m. Parade will take place rain or shine.

Radford Holiday Parade at 7:30 p.m.

Salem’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree & Christmas Parade - Christmas tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market, while the parade down Main Street begins at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Altavista Christmas Parade on Main Street at 5 p.m.

Appomattox Christmas Parade on Main Street at 11 a.m.

Bedford Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. (Rain date is Dec. 8 at 2 pm.)

Chilhowie Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Covington “It’s A Wonderful Life” Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.

Fincastle Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

Hillsville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting - Tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. with the parade to follow at 7 p.m. in front of the historic courthouse

Pembroke Christmas Parade at 5 p.m.

South Boston “Christmas in Candyland” Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. (Rain date is Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.)

Wytheville Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Danville’s Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade at the intersection of Main Street and Broad Street at 3 p.m.

Franklin County Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. (Rain date is Dec. 15)

Lynchburg Christmas Parade at 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Christiansburg Christmas Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting - Parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Roanoke Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Buchanan Christmas Parade at 4 p.m. on Main Street

Iron Gate Christmas Parade at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Martinsville & Henry County “The Magic of Christmas” Parade in uptown Martinsville at 3 p.m. (Originally scheduled for Nov. 23)

Christmas Tree Lightings:

Saturday, Nov. 23

Clifton Forge Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Candlelight Procession and Tree Lighting at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Buchanan Christmas Tree Lighting at 7 p.m.

Lynchburg’s Light the Tree at the Craddock Terry at 5:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting Celebration at Chateau Morrisette from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Appomattox Community Tree Lighting at Courtland Festival Park at 5 p.m.

Covington’s Hometown Christmas Celebration at City Hall at 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Roanoke County Starlight Christmas: Ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting at South County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Radford Public Library Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Westlake Tree Lighting from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:15 p.m.

Wytheville Christmas Tree Lighting in Withers Park at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bedford Christmas Tree Lighting happening between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Is there an event we missed? Email jwilliamson@wsls.com and we’ll make sure it gets on our list!