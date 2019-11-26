ROANOKE, Va. – The Drumstick Dash is just two days away.

The Thanksgiving Day race in Roanoke brings out thousands of people every year.

Organizers are again asking for volunteers for Thursday to help serve as race marshals, crowd control personnel and race guides.

So far, 8,500 people have signed up to run or walk.

“It’s is really exciting but we’re definitely looking for more individuals that want to participate in this race because it’s so important that, from these proceeds, we get to spend that on our food services,” race director Kevin Berry said.

The Drumstick Dash is the Roanoke Rescue Mission's biggest fundraiser, providing nearly all the funding it needs to feed people.

Click here to find out how you can sign up to participate in the race. Contact the Rescue Mission to volunteer.