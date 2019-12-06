Roanoke church brings nativity story to life through walking tour

ROANOKE, Va. – Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke is bringing the story of Christmas to life through a walking tour.

“Nativity: Reliving the Wonder” is a live nativity walking tour that stretches 350 yards.

This free production includes 120 volunteers, 50 actors and seven different sets.

This is the church’s fourth year putting on the tour and this year it’s at a new location, at the church campus in Roanoke.

Opening night is Saturday Dec. 7 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The live nativity will also be open Sunday and the following weekend. For more information, click here.