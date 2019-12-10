18-year-old man becomes second person to turn himself in after double fatal South Boston shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Another person has turned himself in after a shooting on Saturday killed two people in South Boston.

Andrew James Harlow, 18, of Halifax County, is charged with two counts of being an accessory to murder.

Tevin Powell, 17, and Davonte Powell, 20, died in the shooting on Old Halifax Road.

Harlow turned himself in Monday afternoon at the Halifax Adult Detention Center.

He was taken before a magistrate on the charges and was held without bond.

Hours after the shooting, a 17-year-old boy turned himself in at the police department.