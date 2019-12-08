17, 20-year-old shot and killed in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old are dead and a 17-year-old suspect is in custody after a Saturday night shooting in South Boston.

According to South Boston Police Department Lt. Randy Redd, the 20-year-old victim, who died at the scene, has been identified as Davonte Powell.

The identity of the 17-year-old is not being released because he is a juvenile.

The 17-year-old was flown to a Duke University Hospital in North Carolina for treatment but died overnight.

“It appears everyone involved knew each other,” Redd said. “Without going into a lot of detail, it appears they had spoken prior to this incident.”

Why and how they all met at the shopping center was unclear Sunday afternoon.

The handgun believed to have been used was found on the side of the road not far from the crime scene, Redd said.

The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in at the police department a couple of hours after the shooting and, as of Sunday afternoon, was being held at an undisclosed juvenile detention center.

“(The detective) was able to contact some people that were close to him and he eventually showed up here at the police department,” Redd said.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of using a gun to commit a felony.