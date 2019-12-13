VDOT warns of dangerous driving conditions due to freezing rain

STAUNTON, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to drive with caution as freezing rain is expected to sweet through southwest Virginia, creating the potential for black ice on roads.

Drivers should be especially cautious when crossing bridges or overpasses.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, crews are on duty throughout VDOT’s Staunton District to treat roads with salt and abrasives. This treatment will continue until temperatures rise to well above freezing and ice is no longer a threat.