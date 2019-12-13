30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

30ºF

Local News

VDOT warns of dangerous driving conditions due to freezing rain

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic, Weather
GF Default - VDOT pretreating roads in preparation for ice, freezing rain

STAUNTON, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to drive with caution as freezing rain is expected to sweet through southwest Virginia, creating the potential for black ice on roads.

Drivers should be especially cautious when crossing bridges or overpasses.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, crews are on duty throughout VDOT’s Staunton District to treat roads with salt and abrasives. This treatment will continue until temperatures rise to well above freezing and ice is no longer a threat.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.