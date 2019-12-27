Police searching for Danville man charged with abduction after forcing victim to drive

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are searching for a man charged in connection with a domestic incident on Friday.

James Smith, 26, of Danville, is wanted for abduction, robbery, violating a protective order and vehicle theft, according to Danville police.

Smith allegedly forced the victim to drive her car, according to Danville city officials. It’s not clear if Smith was already in the car at that time or if he got into the car after.

The victim drove to a “public location,” and was able to get away from Smith, according to Danville city officials.

It’s not clear how the victim got away, but she apparently then asked someone to call 911. City officials also say that once the victim got away, Smith took off in her car.

It’s not clear if Smith had a weapon.

The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-793-0000 or report a tip online.