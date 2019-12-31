Virginia Tech fans cheer on Hokies at watch parties

ROANOKE, Va. – Many Hokie fans came together to watch the big game Tuesday.

Several places hosted special watch parties for the Belk Bowl, including Olde Salem Brewing Company and Starr Hill Brewery.

Some places even opened up early for the big showdown.

Virginia Tech fans said they came out early to grab a seat and enjoy a beer to cap off a good season.

"I just like coming down here because you can be with other Hokie fans. You can have a little bit more fun than being in your living room, so I just came down here to hang out and have a good time," said Stephen Lafontaine, who watched the Belk Bowl at Starr Hill.

"Looking forward to next year. We'll have some more returning guys, hopefully a little older, more experienced to kind of finish what we started at the end of this year," said Jesse Feldberg who watched the Belk Bowl at Olde Salem.

The Hokies lost to the Wildcats, 37-30.