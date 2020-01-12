Danville Police are investigating a Saturday night robbery that happened at Charlie’s Stop N Shop

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night at a local convenience store.

According to police, Charlie’s Stop N Shop was robbed by two individuals.

The clerk was alone in the store at the time when the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money.

They were wearing dark clothes, gloves and had their faces partially covered.

The robbers fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and left the clerk unharmed.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact police at 434-793-0000.