Tax season is underway: How to avoid hackers when you file online

ROANOKE, Va. – The IRS is trying to make it easier for you to file your taxes online for free and not get scammed in the process.

Many have already started preparing to file their taxes -- which is good if you want to avoid hackers.

Hackers can file a fake return in your name and get the refund you deserve. To prevent yourself from falling victim to a hack, gather and file your tax info quickly.

Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer for H&R Block said, “Your W-2′s are coming in, in the mail. Maybe, you’re starting to get some bank statements with that year-end tax information.”

The IRS has put new protections in place prohibiting Turbo Tax and other companies’ free filing software from showing up in Google searches. This way, the next time you search for any online tax filing apps, you should be able to easily find and use the free software.

While many are preparing early to get their hands on their refund, you can start preparing now to make sure you get the best out of next year’s refund too.

Remember a lot of people dealing with disappointment last year? Well, that’s because people didn’t adjust their withholdings in light of the Federal Tax Cut act.

Change your withholdings, your W-4, especially if you’re expecting big changes in 2020.

Pickering said, "Because things like...you know...having a baby or buying a house...will change your tax situation.”

Remember, it’s never to early to start preparing for your taxes.