Court date for Renee Bach, Serving His Children pushed back

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bedford County woman who was sued after posing as a doctor in Uganda could participate in court-mandated mediation as soon as Feb. 18, according to her lawyers with the National Center for Life and Liberty.

Renee Bach, the founder of a nonprofit focused on ending malnutrition, is being sued for allegedly operating a medical facility without a license, which court documents said led to the deaths of hundreds of children.

The nonprofit, Serving His Children, led by Bach, provided care to what plaintiffs called unsuspecting, vulnerable children. They claim she unlawfully practiced medicine and hundreds of children died as a result.

Bach’s lawyers will appear before the judge on Jan. 21 to give an update on her court-mandated mediation efforts.

The mediation meetings have been delayed, first because there was evidence that the lawyers filing the case were not licensed to practice law in Uganda, and then because the mediator was “indisposed."

The new mediation date is Feb. 18. Under Uganda law, the judge won’t look at the case until all mediation meetings are done, according Bach’s lawyers.

Bach’s lawyers say that Serving His Children’s work has continued “without interruption,” claiming that in 2019, the group provided nutritional assessments to 26,808 children. They also claimed that Uganda’s government continues to support the work of Serving His Children.