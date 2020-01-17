Downtown Roanoke kicks off annual Restaurant Week

ROANOKE, Va. – The 8th Annual Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday.

This year’s event features 35 downtown restaurants that will offer different specials to showcase their menus.

There are lunch and three course dinner specials that range from $10 to $35.

“It just gives us an opportunity to really showcase the restaurants and everything we have down here to offer and get some traffic into the businesses,” said Downtown Roanoke Inc.'s Jaime Clark.

Some new restaurants are participating too, including Tacos Rojas in the City Market Building and Inka Grill, which just opened up a few months ago.

“We are trying to, you know, little by little, introduce people to Peruvian cuisine that is very fresh. It’s very tasty; it’s very colorful too,” said Anny Hernandez, the manager at Inka Grill.

Restaurant week begins Friday, Jan. 17 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Lunch or dinner reservations are recommended.