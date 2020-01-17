SafeSide Tactical to send about 400 people to Richmond for Lobby Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – SafeSide Tactical staff are busy preparing for Monday morning.

“We’ve pretty much finalized our roster for all three buses. Now we’re putting together swag bags with snacks and a few coupons and stickers and things like that,” said office administrator Michele Hoddy.

According to SafeSide co-owner Mitchell Tyler, there will be six buses in all, with about 400 people heading for Richmond from their Roanoke and Lynchburg locations.

“And they are packed and there’s a waiting list,” said Tyler.

Tyler said they’ve offered customers a ride to go up for Lobby Day before, but this year, interest grew in the weeks after Democrats proposed changes to gun laws.

“We’re just excited for our customers and our staff to be able to go and talk to our politicians. And tell them how some of these bills will impact them as residents and citizens of this Commonwealth,” Tyler said.

Tyler said the main goal is to persuade legislators to make the best decision for all of Virginia.

“The biggest threat that gun owners are to Richmond is at the ballot box in two years. And so, we need to make our voices heard that if we can change a mind now, we might be able to save extensive court cases, lawsuits,” Tyler said.

SafeSide buses will leave the Hill City at 5 a.m. and in Roanoke, people will leave at 4:15 in the morning.