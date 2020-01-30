Developer reassures Bedford citizens he’s not giving up on old Bedford Middle School after fire

BEDFORD, Va. – A dinner for first responders at Beale’s Brewery Wednesday was to thank all who put their lives on the line to save the old Bedford Middle School from completely burning down almost a week ago.

But this dinner most certainly meant a lot to Kimberly Schacter too.

A pregnant wife who kissed her husband the night he was called out to fight the fire.

“It’s a mixture of emotions because you know that they’re out there helping the community, but at the same time, like, that’s somebody that you love that you’re worried about their safety,” Schacter said.

In the midst of the celebrations also came encouraging words from developer Dave McCormack with Waukeshaw development, who knows how much this school means to the Bedford community.

“Whether people have been here for generations or new people like myself, I’m saying new for 13 years. We love this town,” said Bedford resident John Stafford.

McCormack says he is not giving up his plans to renovate the old school into apartments.

He tells the crowd he's been in talks with town leaders and is waiting on the insurance company on damage costs.

McCormack said his number one goal is to save the building, and that alone has left Bedford homeowners optimistic.

“Just the fact that they’re still here with us and they’re ready to preserve and do better things is very promising to us,” said Bedford resident Jenee Welsh.

It’ll take about 90 days for McCormack to get things cleaned up inside.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s just a positive thing for the community, whether they’re able to or not just to see the outpouring of love and support that everybody has for one another,” Schacter said.

McCormack says they’ve heightened security around the building and have added more cameras surrounding the property.

Police say there’s no new information on the fire to release, only that they are still following up on leads and want people to call their office if they know any information.