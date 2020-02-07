Version of controversial assault weapons ban passes Va. House committee

RICHMOND, Va. – A Virginia House committee has passed a controversial assault weapons ban bill that will advance to the full floor.

According to bipartisan advocates who watched the proceedings, the bill bans assault weapons, including popular AR-15-style rifles.

You won’t be able to buy or sell them in the commonwealth if this goes into effect, but if you already own them you can keep them — there’s no registry.

The bill also sets a definition for assault weapons to include magazine sizes, which would have a limit of 12 rounds. Any magazine that holds 13 rounds or more will fall under the restrictions.

Democrats and gun control advocates are applauding the move, and gun rights supporters are voicing frustration.

A version of this bill failed to pass the Virginia Senate, so if this clears the House, Senators would still have to vote for it before it hits the governor’s desk.