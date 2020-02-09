Special Olympics athlete selected to compete in NBA All-Star Game event

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Floyd County native Blake Hairston is taking his basketball talents to Chicago for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Hairston is one of twelve Special Olympics athletes worldwide selected for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Sports Game. Special Olympics Virginia announced Hairston’s honor during its basketball tournament at Virginia Tech on Sunday, which Hairston participated in.

The game pairs up athletes such as Hairston with basketball legends such as Muggsy Bogues and Dikembe Mutombo. Hairston will leave for Chicago this week; he hopes his selection will inspire Special Olympics athletes all across the region.

“I’ll keep telling them to keep grinding and grinding. Don’t ever give up," Hairston said. "Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can not do. Prove them wrong.”