Franklin County dog rescue to be featured on A&E’s ‘Live Rescue’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local dog rescue is getting national attention.

As 10 News previously reported, Henry the beagle was rescued after getting trapped in a partially-buried car in Franklin County last week.

He chased something into a car on his owner's property when he was let out to go to the bathroom, but couldn't get back out of the car.

According to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, the rescue will be featured in an episode of the TV show “Live Rescue” on the A&E.

The rescue is scheduled to air sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday.