WATCH: Former student charged in connection with fire at old Bedford Middle School

BEDFORD, Va. – Authorities say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the fire at the old Bedford Middle School building on Jan. 23.

Daniel Jared Flint, 21, of Bedford, is facing one burglary charge and one arson charge. He was placed under arrest for both charges on Wednesday.

Officials say Flint is a former student at Bedford Middle School.

Flint was arrested on Friday on a probation violation. Local law enforcement officials said they are “familiar” with Flint but did not elaborate on the probation or any previous offenses.

According to online court records, this is not Flint’s first arson charge. Flint has had several charges in Bedford General District and Circuit Court.

Authorities believe Flint operated alone and say they know how he got into the building but aren’t releasing those details yet.

Flint is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Officials applauded local firefighters’ work in putting out the fire and preserving parts of the building, including pieces of evidence.