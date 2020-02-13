Authorities continue to get tips on old Bedford Middle School fire

BEDFORD, Va. – Nearly a month after the old Bedford Middle School was set on fire, authorities are still receiving tips.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for setting the school on fire.

In pictures sent to 10 News, the person is carrying a backpack and you can only see the back of their head. It’s the only picture police chief Todd Foreman says they have right now.

Police say they’ve got proof this person tried multiple times to start a fire throughout different parts of the building.

Investigators tell us they found accelerant on the first floor.

Officials say that they are still working with several agencies on this investigation, and insist that they have not given up.