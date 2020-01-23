Crews on scene of fire at old Bedford Middle School

BEDFORD, Va. – Authorities say crews are on the scene of a fire at an old school in Bedford.

The fire is at a vacant building that used to be a school at 503 Longwood Avenue, according to police.

The road is blocked off at Peaks Street and North Bridge Street.

When asked, sheriff’s deputies say they have been at the scene of the fire for so long they lost track.

In April, Bedford town council approved a deal to renovate the old school into apartments.

