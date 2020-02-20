Police set to release findings of Chris Hurst traffic stop investigation
Hurst was pulled over at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2020
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department has concluded its internal investigation into a traffic stop on Delegate Chris Hurst late last month.
The department will announce the results of the investigation during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.
10 News plans to livestream the announcement on WSLS.com.
The department announced the investigation on Jan. 30, following controversy regarding the Jan. 26, 2020, traffic stop of Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst.
Hurst was pulled over by an officer around 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits, according to the police department.
The officer said he saw Hurst’s car swerve across the right side fog-line several times and drive over the speed limit for a short period of time.
The investigation was scheduled to be completed within 30 days.
Below is the full statement from the Police Department announcing the investigation:
The Christiansburg Police Department shares the community’s concerns regarding the Jan. 26 traffic stop involving Chris Hurst and has launched an internal investigation to review if the actions taken during the encounter violated agency policy. Internal investigations must be complete within 30 days, and we will provide additional information once the investigation is complete. The department is also conducting a review of the policies governing DUI enforcement to ensure those policies promote public safety and adequate enforcement action when appropriate and legally permissible under the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of the Commonwealth. Our goal and mission at the Christiansburg Police Department remains to provide the best possible law enforcement service to the community.Christiansburg Police Department
