Police set to release findings of Chris Hurst traffic stop investigation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department has concluded its internal investigation into a traffic stop on Delegate Chris Hurst late last month.

The department will announce the results of the investigation during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.

10 News plans to livestream the announcement on WSLS.com.

The department announced the investigation on Jan. 30, following controversy regarding the Jan. 26, 2020, traffic stop of Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst.

['I am not above the law’: Del. Chris Hurst releases expanded statement after blowing .085 during traffic stop]

Hurst was pulled over by an officer around 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits, according to the police department.

The officer said he saw Hurst’s car swerve across the right side fog-line several times and drive over the speed limit for a short period of time.

[WATCH: Police dashcam footage shows Del. Chris Hurst traffic stop]

The investigation was scheduled to be completed within 30 days.

[Do lawmakers have a get-out-of-jail-free card? Reasons why Del. Chris Hurst wasn’t arrested]

Below is the full statement from the Police Department announcing the investigation: