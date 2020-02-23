Coeburn man killed in Friday afternoon crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Wise County.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Friday on Route 58A near mile marker 52.

According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 58A when it ran off the left side of the road. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Chevrolet to cross back over the travel lanes, run off the right side and continue over the guardrail. The vehicle then overturned several times and struck a tree.

The driver, Hazel Mullins, 80, of Coeburn, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.