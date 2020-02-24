Many gun control bills move forward in Virginia legislature
Eight gun-related bills, including a red flag law, are one step closer to becoming law
RICHMOND, Va. – Eight Democrat-backed gun control bills are one step closer to becoming law in Virginia.
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced them Monday morning along party-line votes, furthering the expectation that they will pass the legislature.
Before that happens, they will head to the full Senate, then both houses will need to agree on any changes before they get the governor’s signature.
The bills include:
- a red flag law
- universal background checks
- allowing localities to ban guns in public places
- a one handgun per month limit
- increased penalties for not reporting lost or stolen guns
- making it a felony to recklessly leave an unsecured or loaded gun around a minor
- eliminating an online option for getting a concealed handgun permit
- preventing localities from allowing people who are not law enforcement officers to carry a gun on school property
