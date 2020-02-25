What’s News Today for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Planning for the future of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. The first of three public information workshops is today to share details and get your comments on the airport's Master Plan process, a 20-year plan and strategic framework for future airport development. It's from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Appalachian Room of the Courtyard by Marriott Roanoke Airport. The previous Airport Master Plan update was completed in 2008. The airport's executive director says the Master Plan is necessary to prepare for anticipated increases in demand for aviation services.

Martinsville City Council meets tonight. On the agenda is rezoning property on Aaron Street (201 and 209 Aaron Street). This is the site of the American of Martinsville fire in March 2014 that damaged or destroyed most of the buildings there. Landmark Property Management Company has been talking to the city for more than a year about developing a multi-family housing project but needs it rezoned. The planning commission voted to recommend the approval.

The pinnacle of Patrick Henry Community College's Black History Month is this morning. For the final event, the college is hosting a special presentation by local producer, author, and spoken word artist Natalie Hodge. Using poetry, song lyrics, and pictures, Hodge will highlight the trials and triumphs of black people throughout history. It starts at 10:15 a.m.

There's a Google workshop at the Vinton War Memorial. You'll learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your online presence using search engine optimization (SEO) and online advertising.

Eat free pancakes for a good cause! Come out to IHOP at Valley View 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Donations benefit local Carilion Children's Hospital patients. You will also have the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes.

This week is the Virginia 2020 Census Week in Action. The Governor was everyone to learn more about what’s at stake in the 2020 Census and to take action in their communities to help ensure Virginia has a complete and accurate count. Each day has a different theme. Today, it’s about college students and making sure their voice is heard.