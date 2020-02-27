Appomattox County man wins $250,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Jeremy Coleman took a chance on a new game and it most certainly paid off.

Coleman was at Family Fair on Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox when he saw the new Power Shot scratcher game and decided to buy a ticket.

When he arrived home, he scratched it and knew right away that it was a winner.

“I just kept looking at the ticket to make sure I was really seeing what I was seeing,” explained Coleman.

Coleman’s $250,000 winning ticket is the first top prize claimed in the game, meaning three others remain.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,530,000. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.39.