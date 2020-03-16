Roanoke restaurant giving anyone 60+ a free roll of toilet paper
‘So please remember to wash your hands and to take care of our elderly!’
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Tuesday, a Roanoke restaurant is doing what it can to ease the fears of some people regarding the coronavirus.
Las Tapitas Mexican Kitchen on Melrose Avenue will be giving anyone at least 60 years old a free roll of toilet paper, no questions asked.
The Mexican restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page.
