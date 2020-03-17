Roanoke City Schools to begin delivering instructional materials Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is moving forward with its plan to deliver instructional materials to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Starting on Wednesday, instructional materials for elementary students can be picked up at your student’s assigned bus stop.

For anyone who called the school district and indicated that they wanted to pick the materials up at the school, that can also happen starting Wednesday.

Car riders and walkers should pick up packets at their school.

Middle school students have been assigned lessons using Study Island and can access Study Island using their Clever login. Those without internet access, should contact their school for printed copies of the lessons.

Middle school students enrolled in Algebra I, Geometry, Earth Science, and Spanish classes should check their teachers’ websites for information about instruction delivery.

All high school students will receive their learning opportunities through online resources. If students do not have internet access, they should contact their schools for printed copies of the lessons.