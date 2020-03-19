Breweries explore possibility of home beer deliveries due to coronavirus

SALEM, Va. – The coronavirus has emptied breweries and tap rooms across the nation, so some breweries are starting to bring their beers directly to the customers.

Roanoke’s Starr Hill Brewery announced it has started a home beer delivery.

Salem’s Olde Salem Brewing Company is also developing a delivery system, but general manager Shea Coffey said they’re awaiting approval from Virginia’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

Coffey said social distancing guidelines have cut off a valuable revenue stream for breweries. He said home deliveries are a way to stay financially afloat during the coronavirus outbreak.

“All businesses in the Roanoke Valley, we need support in this kind of time," Coffey said. "With us not making money, not being able to pay employees, and having to pay our mortgages and rents, we need every sale we can get.”

Several breweries, including Starr Hill and Olde Salem, are also offering pick-up and take-out orders.