Coronavirus case confirmed at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Southwest Virginia’s first case

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced on Thursday that one of its patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is an elderly patient, who is currently in serious condition, lives in the Alleghany Health District, which includes Roanoke, Craig, Botetourt and Alleghany counties, as well as the cities of Salem and Covington.

This case is the 99th case across Virginia, the 22nd new case announced on Thursday.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The patient was admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 16, exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and was tested, according to Carilion.

That patient was placed in a COVID-19 isolation unit and the results were received from a commercial testing lab on March 19 and immediately shared with the Virginia Department of Health.

As of March 19, Carilion Clinic had tested 172 patients for COVID-19, with 69 negative results and one positive. Carilion is awaiting results for remaining 102.