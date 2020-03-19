21 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 98 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 98 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 19, according to the Virginia Health Department of Health.

Thursday’s 98 cases mark an increase from 77 cases on Wednesday and 67 on Tuesday and 52 on Monday.

While the Virginia Department of Health’s noon update only shows 94 cases, the pediatric case in Gloucester County, and three additional cases in the Charlottesville area, both confirmed by health districts, are not included in this total.

Here’s a breakdown of the 21 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19:

Seven new cases in Prince William County

Three new cases in Arlington County

Three new cases in Charlottesville

Two new cases in Alexandria

Two new cases in Fairfax County

One new case in Chesterfield County

One new case in Henrico County

One new case in James City County

One new case in Gloucester County, the county’s first

As of Thursday, 1,923 people have been tested in Virginia, an increase from 1,278 people on Wednesday, 1,028 people on Tuesday and 489 on Monday, March 16.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).