University of Virginia student tests positive for coronavirus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, UVA, Coroanvirus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A University of Virginia student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an announcement from the school on Twitter.

Officials say the student is one of three positive COVID-19 cases in the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

According to the school’s announcement, the student is living off-grounds in Albermarle County and is believe to have contracted the virus during recent international travel.

The student is reportedly in isolation, and the health department is working to find anyone who may have come in contact with the patient.

