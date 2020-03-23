WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam’s March 23 Virginia coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give his daily coronavirus update at 2 p.m.

Right now, there are 258 cases across Virginia.

On Saturday, Northam announced that testing criteria for coronavirus would be altered to give additional priority to medical professionals who have treated coronavirus patients and to those in longterm care facilities.

During Tuesday’s update, Northam announced a ban in Virginia on gatherings more than 10 people.

