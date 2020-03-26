What’s News Today: Budget hearings, free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will hold an online meeting today. University leaders will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the school’s response. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a public hearing today about the proposed budget for next fiscal year. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Central Academy Middle School. The number of people allowed inside the room will be ten, in accordance with Governor Northam’s order. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook. You may submit comments ahead of time to the school board clerk.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about its budget tonight. If you would like to comment without attending, you can email, write a letter or submit them by phone.

The Roanoke County School Board will meet tonight. It will get an update on planning and response to schools closing due to the coronavirus.

A drive-through Pet Food Pantry opens today at the Pittsylvania Pet Center. With many people struggling financially, some people are concerned about taking care of their pets. To help, you can pick up pet food at the center between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon.