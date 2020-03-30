WATCH LIVE: Northam teases ‘major announcement’ during Monday’s coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., livestream player will be added to this article before he begins
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam plans to make a ‘major announcement’ during his news conference on Monday afternoon.
On Monday morning, the governor tweeted, “I’ll be making a major announcement about Virginia’s #COVID19 response at 2:00 PM today.”
I'll be making a major announcement about Virginia's #COVID19 response at 2:00 PM today. Watch live here on Twitter or at https://t.co/SNdePsaKTG.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 30, 2020
There are currently 1,025 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia. Across the state, 26 people have died.
[Where are Virginia's coronavirus cases? The health department's interactive map]
