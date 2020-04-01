Northam: Virginia coronavirus cases could peak in late May

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam says projection models suggest Virginia could see a surge in coronavirus cases between late April and late May.

He gave that estimate at a news conference Wednesday, telling Virginians they needed to prepare “for the long haul.”

The governor also announced Virginia had received a third shipment of personal protective equipment from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, which has struggled to fill requests from states.

The delivery included face shields, gowns and masks, but Northam says Virginia still needs more.

The news comes as Virginia’s confirmed cases and number of deaths continues to climb.