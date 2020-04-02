Craig County resident tests positive for the coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – A Craig County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jim Cady, the county’s emergency services coordinator, announced the case on Wednesday.

While many people said they knew of a confirmed case, someone finally came forward, according to Cady and that person provided some names.

That information allowed county officials to investigate the validity of those claims, where they discovered that one person had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He or she was tested outside of Craig County but does reside within the county, according to Cady.

This person has followed the health department’s recommendations to self-isolate at home and was very cooperative to the county’s questions and recommendations.

County officials are now working with health officials to improve the notification of confirmed cases.

Cady said no additional confirmed cases have been identified, however a few people have been tested.