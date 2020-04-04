Botetourt County farm market adds ‘window shopping’ to keep customers, staff safe

Daleville, Va. – Local businesses continue to be creative to help meet the needs of their customers, and that includes farmers.

The owners of Bryant Orchards Farm Market in Daleville have moved all of their products to the front of the store, so customers can literally window shop.

Management told 10 News it’s important to keep shoppers and staff safe while also supporting farmers and other vendors who make a living selling their products in the market.

“Agriculture is still happening. Farming is still happening; all the farm chores are still going on. It's more important now than ever to realize that these men and women are working all day, every day to bring food to your table,” said Kelsey Bryant, owner of Bryant Orchards Farm Market.

Bryant says right now we’re not in Virginia’s peak growing season, but that will begin in May and June, so it’s important to keep local farmers in mind when your shopping in the months to come.