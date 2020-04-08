62ºF

Hundreds without power as severe weather moves through the region

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of households are without power as severe weather makes its way through our area Wednesday morning.

According to AEP, there are 911 homes without power in Virginia as of 7:30 a.m.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown for our region:

  • Amherst County: 373 outages
  • Bedford County: 120 outages
  • Campbell County: 71 outages
  • Lynchburg: 45 outages
  • Nelson County: 267
  • Roanoke County: 25 outages

