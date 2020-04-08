Hundreds without power as severe weather moves through the region
ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of households are without power as severe weather makes its way through our area Wednesday morning.
According to AEP, there are 911 homes without power in Virginia as of 7:30 a.m.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown for our region:
- Amherst County: 373 outages
- Bedford County: 120 outages
- Campbell County: 71 outages
- Lynchburg: 45 outages
- Nelson County: 267
- Roanoke County: 25 outages
