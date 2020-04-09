Floyd County has 0 confirmed coronavirus cases, despite VDH saying it does

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Despite the Virginia Department of Health claiming someone in Floyd County has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, that is not true.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon to set the record straight.

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig spoke with New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell who told him that there have been no confirmed cases in the county, according to the Facebook post.

The case being reported in Floyd County is likely a data entry error, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

VDH uses zip codes to determine people’s addresses, but this system has led to errors when mapping locations for confirmed cases.

Floyd County is broken into 11 ZIP codes. Of those 11, eight are shared between Floyd County and the surrounding areas.

24059 covers parts of Floyd, Franklin and Roanoke counties

24138 and 24149 cover parts of Montgomery and Floyd counties

24141 covers parts of Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski counties, as well as the city of Radford

24380 and 24352 cover parts of Carroll and Floyd counties

24120 covers parts of Carroll, Floyd and Patrick counties

24091 covers pat of Floyd and Patrick counties

The only zip codes that cover solely parts of Floyd County are 24079, 24072 and 24015.

Even with zero confirmed cases of the virus in Floyd County, Craig said that people should still follow the proper social distancing safety protocols.