WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 17 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak to Virginians on the government’s response to the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

The governor’s update will be his third and final of the week.

On Wednesday, Northam extended the closure of non-essential businesses, like hair salons, two weeks until May 8.

There are currently 7,491 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 231 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]