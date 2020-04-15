Gov. Northam extends non-essential business closure, ban on groups of 10 or more, until May 8

RICHMOND, Va. – Non-essential businesses across Virginia will now need to remain closed until May 8.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement during his update on Wednesday.

This announcement extends Executive Order Number 53, which was originally set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 23.

[What’s open right now? A list of what’s ‘essential’ vs. ‘non-essential’]

Order 53 banned both public and private gatherings of 10 or more people, banned dining-in at restaurants and forced the closure of many recreational and entertainment businesses.