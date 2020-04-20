Authorities find body, search for a second after Pittsylvania County boating accident

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say they have found one body and are looking for a second body after a boating accident Sunday night in Pittsylvania County, according to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew say they responded to a boating accident off Dodson Road in Pittsylvania County Sunday night and are currently back at the scene to continue the investigation.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly leading the investigation.

