Appomattox County leader suggests local businesses open May 1 despite governor’s order

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Local politicians are calling for businesses to open next week despite Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders.

In Appomattox County, county supervisor John Hinkle took to Facebook, saying he disagrees with extending the closure of non-essential business to May 8.

As of the day I write this release Appomattox County has 7 cases of CONVID-19 and 0 deaths, as reported by the Virginia... Posted by Supervisor John Hinkle - Falling River District, Appomattox County on Monday, April 20, 2020

He suggested that businesses open on May 1 instead.

Hinkle told 10 News the closure is hurting mom-and-pop shops in rural counties.

“And there’s no reason why out here in flyover country, where we don’t have that compressed population that we can open businesses as long as we practice good health practices,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said county leaders are in the process of drafting a resolution to support businesses who decide open before May 8.

10 News reached out to the county’s other supervisors, Bill Hogan, Sam Carter, Watkins Abbitt and Trevor Hipps, to see if they agreed with Hinkle’s comments.

At the time this article was posted, Hipp is the only supervisor who responded back saying, "This is currently just a suggestion of a resolution for our community. The governor will decide what he wants to do, regardless of any resolution. We are simply asking the governor to apply a different approach to less affected areas.”