Marching Virginians keep the spirit alive in compilation video

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Spirit of Virginia Tech is still going strong as the Marching Virginians aren’t letting social distancing get in their way of making music.

The group made a video compilation syncing each of it’s band members playing separately their parts in Virginia Tech’s fight song, “Tech Triumph.” The video appears as if they were all playing together – giving the effect of the full band.

Some members had their own fun while filming in their living rooms, outside or in other personal spaces while dressed up in hokie colors, and even an inflatable alien.

The video, which the group posted on it’s Facebook page has been shared thousands of times. They said it’s a good reminder that “we will overcome this hardship.”