No, Gov. Northam has not left Virginia to go to his N.C. beach house during the stay-at-home order

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has not left the state of Virginia since issuing the executive order requiring Virginians to stay at home, according to his spokesperson.

A Facebook post states that numerous people in Dare County, North Carolina, had seen or heard about Northam going to his vacation home on a regular basis.

Using our Trust Index, 10 News investigated and found no evidence the governor has left the state.

After review, we've found this information is Not True.

Executive Order 55 asks Virginians to “remain at their place of residence,” with exceptions for work, household shopping, medical attention, and outdoor activities until June 10.

10 News contacted the governor’s office and his spokesperson told us the rumors circulating on social media that he has traveled to his home in the Outer Banks are false.

“These rumors are absolutely false,” said Northam’s office. “Gov. Northam has been working on behalf of Virginians seven days a week and has not left the Commonwealth since stay-home orders went into place. Anything else is a lie. People spread lies all the time for political gain, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Republican Senator Amanda Chase, who is running for governor in 2021, posted a video on Facebook Wednesday morning saying she looked into the rumors and they are indeed false.

“Our initial report is that this is a false claim… that this is not true,” said Senator Chase. “We’re still looking into it, but I just want to let you know that the people that I have looking into this are finding that this claim is unfounded and not true.”

