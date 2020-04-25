Danville man dies in a motorcycle crash
DANVILLE, Va. – 39-year-old Bobby Collins died Friday evening after the motorcycle he was driving crashed.
According to police, witnesses say they saw a motorcycle and Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed.
The crash happened at about 7 p.m. on North Main Street near the Squire Armory.
Police say evidence at the scene indicated the bike hit a curb and the driver was ejected.
Collins was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
