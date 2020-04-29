Owner of Roanoke businesses agrees to pay $300,000 for unsolicited robocalls

ROANOKE, Va. – The owner of two Roanoke-based telemarketing companies is paying up for unsolicited robocalls.

The state attorney general’s office announced Wednesday Bryant Cass has agreed to pay $300,000 in restitution.

According to the office, his companies made hundreds of thousands of robocalls offering car-selling services to people who listed cars for sale online.

The money will be paid to people impacted by the telemarketing.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit against Cass and his two companies in 2019.

“This settlement should send a strong message to anyone out there who may be doing robocalls or making misrepresentations about the goods that they’re selling that we in the attorney general’s office take this seriously," Herring emphasized.

Cass’ two companies have closed and he is not allowed to participate in telemarketing services for five years.