Roanoke College students to virtually graduate despite postponed ceremony

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College students will still get to participate in a virtual graduation Saturday, the day they were supposed to graduate in front of friends and family.

The 2020 Commencement, which was originally scheduled for May 2, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the College has taken steps to recognize new degree holders on their original graduation date.

The college will hold a live online ceremony to confer degrees on the graduates of the Class of 2020 at 11 a.m. as part of the traditional commencement exercises.

The Conferring of Degrees can be viewed by tuning into facebook.com/roanoke. The live broadcast is expected to last about 15 minutes. Participants will include Roanoke College President Michael C. Maxey and Vice President and Dean Dr. Richard A. Smith.

The degrees of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Business Administration will be conferred.

The Class of 2020 includes 429 graduates from 30 states and 10 countries. Three graduates earned the honor of valedictorian, the same number as last year. Class of 2020 valedictorians are: Kyle Elizabeth Grohbrugge, a health and exercise science major and public health minor from Grantham, New Hampshire, Kaitlyn Renee Hefele, a biology major and Spanish minor from Ashland, Virginia, and Benjamin Allen Vester, an economics and political science major from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Two students earned salutatorian honors: Peyton Jean Holahan, a political science major with a U.S. history minor from Baldwin, New York and Lucas Campbell Weaver, a business administration major from Roanoke, Virginia.