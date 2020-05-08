One dead after Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead after a fire at a Roanoke apartment early Friday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say the fire happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Tukawana Circle NW.

When crews arrived, they say there was smoke coming from a second-floor apartment where one person was found dead. There is also smoke and heat damage to the apartment.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the fire was put out before they got there and was contained to the affected apartment.

The cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say no other people were hurt or displaced as a result of the fire.